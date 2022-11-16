Matt LaFleur Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cut Decision

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers said goodbye to a pair of players following Sunday's overtime win vs. the Cowboys.

And during Tuesday's press conference, the Packers coach made it a point to remind one of those players that it's a "privilege" to be a part of Green Bay's organization. Speaking on the release of running back Kylin Hill, LaFleur said:

It’s a tough deal but I would say this – being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege. And there are standards and expectations that are placed on every member of this team that we expect guys to live up to.

Continuing:

I appreciate what Kylin’s been through, I know it hasn’t been easy coming back from that knee injury that he suffered a year ago, that was a pretty devastating hit. He’s a guy that we had some high expectations for, and I realize that he is in a loaded room, but regardless of your role, no matter how big or how small, we expect guys to come to work and just be supportive and own that role to the best of their ability. And when you don’t do that, this is what happens.

Hill started the season on the PUP list after suffering a season-ending knee injury during a Week 8 games against the Cardinals in 2021. And since being activated earlier in November, he's recorded just one carry for seven yards.

When asked if cutting Hill was "less about football" and more about "things outside the field," LaFleur replied, "Yeah, I would say so."