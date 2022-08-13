Matt LaFleur Has Honest Reaction To Jordan Love's Performance

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers backup Jordan Love played the entire first half of his team's preseason opener on Friday.

The former first-round pick notched an up-and-down performance — showing off some bright moments and some not-so-great inaccuracy.

In addition to two passing touchdowns, Love also threw a whopping three first-half interceptions.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur defended his young quarterback.

“I think two of those [interceptions] you can totally take off him,” LaFleur said, per ProFootballTalk. “The third one, we had two busted routes because the ball really shouldn’t have gone there on that play, but he had nowhere else to go with the football, and he forced it in there and the defender made a good play. We’ve just got to clean up everything around him. We say it all the time about quarterbacks, they’re going to get too much credit when we do well and they’re going to get a lot of the blame when we don’t, and that’s just the reality of playing that position in this league. But I was pleased with Jordan’s performance.”

Love finished his 2022 preseason opener with 176 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 13/24 passing. The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 21-28.

The third-year backup will continue to get a lot of preseason reps as starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to suit up before Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.