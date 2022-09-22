Matt LaFleur Has 'No Idea' If Packers Star Will Play Sunday

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have a massive road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. But the status of one key Packers player appears to be very much up in the air.

That player is All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to make his debut this season after getting just 27 snaps all of last season. And head coach Matt LaFleur still has no timetable on his return.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, LaFleur said he has "no idea" when Bakhtiari will play next. But he made it clear that the team is comfortable with backup Yosh Nijman filling in until Bakhtiari returns.

“I have no idea,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re not gonna game plan any different. I think Yosh has done a damn good job in his time starting for us, so there’s not a lot I would say when it comes to that position, with the way Yosh has played, where it’s different.”

The Green Bay Packers offense had problems in their season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings, scoring just seven points despite putting up over 330 yards of offense. But they recovered nicely in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, scoring 27 points in a blowout win.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't putting up MVP numbers quite yet. But again, the season is still very young.

Will the Packers be able to reach the offensive heights they've reached the last few years even if David Bakhtiari doesn't come back soon?