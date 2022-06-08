Matt LaFleur Makes His Opinion On Sammy Watkins Very Clear

Sammy Watkins arrival in Green Bay isn't the only time he and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur have been acquainted.

Back in 2017, LaFleur served as the Rams offensive coordinator when LA traded for the former fourth overall pick.

Watkins emerged as a playmaker for the Rams that season, leading the team in touchdown receptions. And Matt LaFleur seems to think he can have a similar impact with the Packers in 2022.

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference:

Obviously, we have history going back to LA together. So that definitely gives you a pretty good idea of what he’s capable of doing. I still think — I don’t think his game has fallen off at all since we were together in 2017. A little of it has been maybe a little bit lack of opportunity. But I think he’s a guy that’s out there working hard. And he’s going to be a big part of our offense.

Green Bay signed the 28-year-old Watkins to a one-year, $4 million deal back in April. And while talented, injuries have really held the former Clemson standout back from that top-five pick billing.

In 13 games with the Ravens last season, Watkins brought in 27 passes for 394 yards and a score.