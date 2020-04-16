Matt LaFleur Reacts To Death Of Green Bay Packers Legend

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur released a statement on Wednesday night regarding the death of an iconic franchise player.

Willie Davis, a Hall of Fame defensive lineman, died on Wednesday. He was 85 years old.

The former Green Bay Packers star played for the franchise from 1960-69. He began his career in Cleveland, playing for the Browns from 1958-59.

Davis was a five-time NFL champion and a six-time All-Pro. He’s one of the best defensive linemen in league history.

“Sorry to hear about the passing of Packer legend Willie Davis. I never had the opportunity to meet Willie, but he was a legend both on & off the field. The stories of him as a leader & teammate should serve as an example to everyone. Condolences to his family & friends,” LaFleur tweeted.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also released a statement on Davis’ passing. Davis was inducted in 1981.

“It is with great sadness that the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis,” Hall of Fame president David Baker said in a statement. “Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

Our thoughts are with the Davis family at this time.