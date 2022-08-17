Matt LaFleur Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Blunt Message For Packers Wide Receivers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when talking about his wide receivers in a recent press conference. But what does Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur think about his receiving corps?

Speaking to the media this week, LaFleur acknowledged that there are corrections that the receivers can make. Cleaning up the "silly mistakes" is one of the main things on his agenda.

“Well I think it’s more of the silly mistakes that we need to get cleaned up,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “Like something as simple as checking with the official before the snap to make sure that we’re eligible. But yeah, I think there’s going to be growing pains, particularly with younger players."

LaFleur appreciated Rodgers acknowledging the "urgency" of making all of those corrections too. He believes that Rodgers is too competitive to let something like that slide.

“And the thing is — and I appreciate this about Aaron — it’s just the urgency to get some of this stuff corrected. You can’t make the same mistake twice, not in this league. We don’t have time for it. That’s just enough time to get you beat. Certainly, he’s the ultimate competitor. And I think it’s good for these guys to feel that because we’ve got to make sure that they continue to show progress each and every day. It’ll be a good opportunity today to see how these young guys respond.”

The Green Bay Packers made the controversial decision to trade All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason. They made few moves to really bolster their receiving corps in response to the move.

The end result is a unit that is going to be young and pretty inexperienced. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations this year, that might not be enough.

