Matt LaFleur Reacts To Packers’ Crushing Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers lost a key member of the team’s offensive line for the rest of the season in Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

On Monday, it was confirmed Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, ending his season at eight games. Coach Matt LeFleur addressed the injury and how the team plans to move forward.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Elgton Jenkins' injury is "unfortunate" given his importance to team. "He's a big part of this team. He still is a big part of this team. He just won't be out there with us." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 22, 2021

LeFleur described Jenkins’ injury as “unfortunate” given the starting lineman’s importance to Green Bay’s offense.

“He’s a big part of this team,” the 42-year-old coach said. “He still is a big part of this team. He just won’t be out there with us.”

The third-year guard started eight games for the Packers in 2021. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season. Jenkins had been filling in for All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari who’s recovering from his own ACL tear from last season.

With David Bakhtiari's return still uncertain and amid a host of other injuries, losing Jenkins could be a major setback for the Packers. Story here: https://t.co/hcW3EBBdZi — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2021

If Green Bay can’t get Bakhtiari back this week, the Packers would be down to their third-string tackle Yosh Nijman. The 6-foot-7 tackle held up well in his three spot starts earlier in the season when Jenkins missed time with an ankle injury.

The Packers plan coming into the year was to have Bakhtiari return so Jenkins could slide back to his natural position at left guard.

We’ll see if Bakhtiari can get back on the field in time for a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.