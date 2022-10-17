Matt LaFleur Responds To Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers discusses with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Just about everyone on the Green Bay Packers said that their 3-2 start would be nothing to worry about if they beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Well, they lost to the Jets on Sunday - badly - and now Aaron Rodgers' chakras appear totally out of whack.

Speaking to the media after the game, Rodgers said that the Packers need to "simplify the offense" to avoid being held to just 10 points like they were on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was informed of what Rodgers said. LaFleur admitted that he doesn't know what Rodgers is talking about and tried to move on.

“I don’t know what that means," LaFleur said.

LaFleur may not know what it means, but the wider NFL world thinks it does: It means trouble in Titletown:



It's not much of an exaggeration to say that the Packers' performance against the Jets on Sunday was one of their worst in recent memory. Offense, defense and even special teams all let the team down in that 27-10 loss.

The Packers were held to 278 yards of offense - their lowest of the season - while getting gashed in the running game en route to a season high 179 rushing yards allowed.

Green Bay's special teams saw a field goal and a punt blocked, the latter of which led to a Jets touchdown and a 14-point deficit.

Suffice it to say, there were a lot of culprits in the Packers' loss yesterday. But if they want to get back above .500, Rodgers needs to be the one to step up and do the heavy lifting.