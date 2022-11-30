Matt LaFleur Reveals Expectation For Aaron Rodgers This Weekend

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers discusses with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers sat out the first practice session of the week on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback didn't practice as he continues to nurse his thumb and rib injuries.

That said, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he expects Rodgers to suit up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers has been nursing the thumb injury for close to two months while he just suffered the rib injury this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rib injury ended up knocking him out of the game in the second half. So far this season, Rodgers has completed 64.8% of his passes for 2,682 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions

He'll now look to lead the Packers to their fifth win of the season in just a few days. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.