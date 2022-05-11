Matt LaFleur Reveals Offseason Mindset With Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

If all goes well for the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love won't see much playing time during the 2022 season.

As long as Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, Love will spend his third NFL season on the sideline. That has the organization itching to get the 2020 first-round pick work whenever possible.

Per Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks forward to Love getting more reps during voluntary offseason workouts, which Rodgers is expected to skip.

"It’s real work and he needs all the work that he can get. I know he’ll take that," LaFleur said. "And again, I think it’s every opportunity when you’re a young quarterback that doesn’t have a ton of game experience, and you’re not getting the bulk of the reps throughout the course of the season, I think it’s so valuable for Jordan."

Of course, practice isn't the same as getting tested through in-game action. Those meaningful reps will keep eluding Love while stuck behind Rodgers.

Love has made one start in his NFL career, going 19-of-34 with 190 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last November.

While he's more likely to stay in Green Bay after the NFL Draft came and went without a deal, there's still no guarantee Love will begin the season with the Packers. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee that the Packers would "definitely" trade Love for a second-round pick and "maybe" take a third.

For now, Love can impress LaFleur and prove his worth as a valuable backup to the four-time MVP.