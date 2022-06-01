Matt LaFleur Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers' Absence From OTAs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur knows that the team's OTAs are voluntary, but that doesn't mean that he wouldn't prefer having the entire roster in attendance.

Including back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Telling Madison.com:

Each guy has that right to make that choice. If you’re asking me, I want everybody here. I think some of the thought process may have changed over what’s transpired over the last two years, especially with our COVID situation where we didn’t have OTAs. But my thing to our guys is, ‘Well, neither did anybody else. So everybody who was playing, had the same circumstances that they were dealing with.’ Obviously now, with everybody being open, you’d like to see as many guys as possible here.

A number of high profile Packers decided against participating in Green Bay's offseason training activities. Including: Rodgers, Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander, LB's Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, Sammy Watkins among others.

“I’m not comfortable with anybody not being here. I’d like ‘em all here,” LaFleur went on to say. Reiterating, “Again, it’s their choice. Next week is mandatory minicamp, so there’s consequences obviously for not coming.”

As is the case for most solidified NFL players, not showing up for voluntary OTAs isn't much of an issue.

But with new weapons for Rodgers to familiarize himself with, it's never too early to get some work in.