Matt LaFleur Sends Clear Message About Packers Quarterback Jordan Love

Jordan Love's first-round talent has been buried in the shadow of back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers since he was selected in the 2020 draft.

But as Rodgers watches from the sidelines during the Packers' preseason schedule, Love is getting a chance to show his stuff.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is liking what he's seeing from the third-year QB.

"I think he's light years ahead of where he was a year ago," LaFleur said, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

In last night's preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, Love finished with 113 yards and one touchdown on 12/24 passing. Even his incompletions showed off the arm talent that got him selected as the 26th overall pick in 2020.

While Love has looked solid in the preseason so far, he still has some consistency issues to workout. In the Packers' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, he had three interceptions to go along with two touchdowns and 176 passing yards.

Despite those three interceptions, LaFleur said he was "pleased" with that preseason performance as well.

Love will open up the 2022 season as a solid backup behind Rodgers.