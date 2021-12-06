Matt LaFleur Shares Encouraging Packers Injury News

Few teams in the NFL have been bit by the injury bug as bad as the Green Bay Packers this season. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur was optimistic that some of the team’s key players could return soon.

Per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, “Matt LaFleur says recovery for David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander will [be] different, because each has different injuries.”

“No guarantee [the Packers] get any of them back, but there is optimism,” tweeted Wood. “‘We’re hopeful that we can get each one of those guys back,’ LaFleur says.”

Even with the pile up on Green Bay’s injury report, the Packers sit at an enviable 9-3 coming out of the Week 13 bye. Getting some of the team’s stars back for the final stretch of the regular season could go a long way for Matt LaFleur’s squad.

The Pack still have three divisional matchups to go over the last five games. Every NFC North team outside of the state of Wisconsin is struggling mightily. Between the one-win Lions, sinking Vikings, and lost Bears, things are setting up nicely for GB.