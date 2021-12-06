Matt LaFleur Shares Latest On Aaron Rodgers’ Decision

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Monday that Aaron Rodgers isn’t planning to have toe surgery.

“Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur said during his press conference. “I don’t believe so, no.”

Rodgers has been battling a broken toe for the last couple of weeks but is playing through it. Even if he had surgery, it sounds like he wouldn’t miss any time.

He suffered the injury while working out during his quarantine in November. He had to miss one game due to a positive COVID-19 test but has been just fine since coming back.

Over these last three games, Rodgers has 984 yards with six touchdown passes to just one interception. Green Bay is 2-1 over that span with its only loss coming at the hands of Minnesota.

For the season, Rodgers has 2,878 yards passing along with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s making a serious case to be the NFL’s MVP at the end of the year.

The Packers are currently 9-3 overall as they look to try and secure the top seed in the NFC down the stretch. Their next game will be Sunday night (Dec. 12) against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.