Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.

"Texas should have won that game. They will kick themselves watching this film. Absolutely will be gutted. Also the refs didn’t help. I don’t like using refs as an excuse but my god sometimes it’s blatant."

But college football fans weren't entirely sure that the officiating was as bad as Leinart suggested it was. They've certainly made it clear that there was no bias in Alabama's favor:

Some had some fun with it, finding it funny that Leinart would criticize officiating in a game against Texas given his own history of hating the Longhorns:

There were some bad calls in the game to be sure. That no safety call in the endzone that was instead ruled Texas penalty will probably haunt the Longhorns for literal years.

But officials can't be blamed for some of the bad luck the Longhorns also had. Losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first half surely played a difference in the game's outcome.

Texas will be hard-pressed to reach the Big 12 Championship with Ewers set to miss time as well.

The game might wind up haunting the Longhorns for the rest of the 2022 season.