Matt Leinart On Board With Move: College Football World Reacts

Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart is on board with his school's move to the Big Ten.

USC and UCLA will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the conferences announced earlier this week.

While Leinart starred for years in the Pac-12, he understands why the move is happening.

"May be the wildest CFB off-season we have ever seen. With OU and TX last year, NIL creating shockwaves now this move. Strap In!" he tweeted.

Leinart explained that the move is what's best for the school in the long run.

“It’s still, like trying to process them being part of the Big Ten see in a couple years ... I was shocked at the initial announcement, but I can’t say that I’m surprised that it happened,” Leinart said Friday on The Herd. “I think when you look at the current landscape of college football and where it's going ... Oklahoma and Texas really being that first domino last year to say we're going to the SEC for obvious reasons, USC being a massive national brand still despite the lack of competitiveness on the field, it just was a no-brainer.

"Shocked, the initial reaction (yes), but not surprised they made this move that will greatly benefit them and UCLA."

College football fans are excited, too.

The college football world is changing as we know it.

If you're not the Big Ten or the SEC, you could be in trouble moving forward.