Matt Nagy Addresses Bears QB Situation Before Week 4

NFL: AUG 14 Preseason - Dolphins at BearsCHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reviews plays with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The train wreck that is the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation continues to chug along into Week 4.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy said that both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields will participate in practice at a limited capacity.

He also reiterated that Dalton is QB1 moving forward as long as he’s healthy enough to play.

Dalton suffered a knee injury in the Bears’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that forced him to miss all of last week’s practices and Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. With the veteran QB out, Bears fans everywhere were thrilled to finally see Fields in action as a starter.

That excitement soon faded.

In Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Browns, Fields went just 6-for-20 for 68 yards. Nearly all of those yards were negated by a whopping nine sacks (67 yards) taken by the rookie QB. By the time the final whistle blew, the Bears had collected just 47 yards of total offense.

The constant pressure on Fields ultimately resulted in a minor injury to his throwing hand, but he should be good to go if Dalton is unable to play this weekend.

If neither of these QBs are unable to go (or Nagy decides to go in a different direction), the Bears have a solid third-string option in veteran Nick Foles. But whatever Nagy decides to do with this quarterback situation moving forward, it appears he’s in some major hot water.

The Bears will face off against another struggling franchise in the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

