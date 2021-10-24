NFL Fans Are Chanting For Head Coach To Be Fired

You know you’re on the hot seat as an NFL head coach when there are chants for you to be fired at an away game.

That’s reportedly what’s happening on Sunday evening.

The Chicago Bears are getting crushed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3, on Sunday evening. Chicago is set to fall to 3-4 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while Tampa Bay is improving to 6-1.

According to reports from Tampa Bay, fans are chanting “Fire Nagy!” inside Raymond James Stadium in South Florida.

THEY ARE CHANTING FIRE NAGY IN THE STANDS. The fact that we can hear it & it’s an AWAY GAME. #DaBears #Bears #CHIvsTB — Brenda Webber (@BrendaJWebber) October 24, 2021

This CBS national broadcast is picking up a chant from some Bears fans still at Raymond James Stadium: "Fire Nagy" — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 24, 2021

The chants aren’t reserved to just the stadium, either. Many fans on social media are calling for the Bears head coach to be let go.

CBS analyst Tony Romo made it clear on Sunday afternoon that he is not a fan of the strategy by the Bears head coach.

Romo is basically saying the #Bears can't run Nagy's offense and they are much better off when they stop trying to make fetch happen. — Rick Camp (@RickCCamp) October 24, 2021

Tony Romo sounds both bored and annoyed by the Bears. That alone should be enough to dump Nagy — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 24, 2021

Nagy, 43, is in his fourth season as the Bears head coach. However, Chicago hasn’t had a winning season since Year 1, when Nagy led the Bears to a 12-4 season and playoff appearance in 2018.

The Bears are scheduled to return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against the San Francisco 49ers.