The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Chanting For Head Coach To Be Fired

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

You know you’re on the hot seat as an NFL head coach when there are chants for you to be fired at an away game.

That’s reportedly what’s happening on Sunday evening.

The Chicago Bears are getting crushed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3, on Sunday evening. Chicago is set to fall to 3-4 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while Tampa Bay is improving to 6-1.

According to reports from Tampa Bay, fans are chanting “Fire Nagy!” inside Raymond James Stadium in South Florida.

Yikes.

The chants aren’t reserved to just the stadium, either. Many fans on social media are calling for the Bears head coach to be let go.

CBS analyst Tony Romo made it clear on Sunday afternoon that he is not a fan of the strategy by the Bears head coach.

Nagy, 43, is in his fourth season as the Bears head coach. However, Chicago hasn’t had a winning season since Year 1, when Nagy led the Bears to a 12-4 season and playoff appearance in 2018.

The Bears are scheduled to return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against the San Francisco 49ers.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.