Matt Nagy Had Brutally Honest Admission Following Today’s Loss

The first start of Justin Fields’ National Football League career is one that he will want to forget.

The Chicago Bears were crushed by the Cleveland Browns, 26-6, on Sunday afternoon. The game was even uglier than the score would indicate, too.

Fields and the Bears’ offense did little to nothing all game long. He was constantly pressured by the Browns’ pass rush. Fields finished the day with just 68 passing yards on 6 of 20 passing. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star added three rushes for 12 yards.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy had a brutally honest admission following his team’s performance on Sunday afternoon.

“You almost can’t make it up. It was that bad,” the Bears head coach admitted following Sunday afternoon’s performance.

Matt Nagy: “You almost can’t make it up. It was that bad.” — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 26, 2021

That just about sums it up.

The Bears averaged just 1.1 yards per play on Sunday afternoon. That is historically bad.

The Bears averaged 1.1 yards per play vs the Browns, the 2nd-fewest by any team in a game this century. pic.twitter.com/0oo2rvU99i — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

The Bears dropped to 1-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while the Browns improved to 2-1 on the year.