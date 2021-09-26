The Spun

Matt Nagy Had Brutally Honest Admission Following Today’s Loss

A closeup of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears in action during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The first start of Justin Fields’ National Football League career is one that he will want to forget.

The Chicago Bears were crushed by the Cleveland Browns, 26-6, on Sunday afternoon. The game was even uglier than the score would indicate, too.

Fields and the Bears’ offense did little to nothing all game long. He was constantly pressured by the Browns’ pass rush. Fields finished the day with just 68 passing yards on 6 of 20 passing. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star added three rushes for 12 yards.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy had a brutally honest admission following his team’s performance on Sunday afternoon.

“You almost can’t make it up. It was that bad,” the Bears head coach admitted following Sunday afternoon’s performance.

That just about sums it up.

The Bears averaged just 1.1 yards per play on Sunday afternoon. That is historically bad.

The Bears dropped to 1-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while the Browns improved to 2-1 on the year.

