The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Likely Be Fired After Season

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

At least one NFL head coach is likely getting fired following the 2021 season.

It’s been a disappointing season for Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears. The NFC North franchise entered the 2021 season hoping to contend for a playoff spot, but they’ve been one of the worst teams in the conference.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears are likely to move on from Nagy following the season.

With two games to go, the Bears have made no public disclosures of their plans for coach Matt Nagy. But privately, they seem to know which direction they’re headed.

According to multiple sources, Chicago appears primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy’s successor after Week 18.

When asked if he would coach out the rest of the regular season, Nagy had a one-word answer.

“Yes,” he told reporters.

Nagy is 33-30 as the Bears head coach. He will reportedly coach through the rest of the year but is unlikely to return in 2022.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.