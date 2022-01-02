Report: NFL Head Coach Will Likely Be Fired After Season

At least one NFL head coach is likely getting fired following the 2021 season.

It’s been a disappointing season for Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears. The NFC North franchise entered the 2021 season hoping to contend for a playoff spot, but they’ve been one of the worst teams in the conference.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears are likely to move on from Nagy following the season.

With two games to go, the Bears have made no public disclosures of their plans for coach Matt Nagy. But privately, they seem to know which direction they’re headed. According to multiple sources, Chicago appears primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy’s successor after Week 18.

When asked if he would coach out the rest of the regular season, Nagy had a one-word answer.

“Yes,” he told reporters.

Nagy is 33-30 as the Bears head coach. He will reportedly coach through the rest of the year but is unlikely to return in 2022.