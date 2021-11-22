Matt Nagy Shares Monday Update On Justin Fields

On Monday, Matt Nagy said that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields status is still up in the air.

According to Nagy the team is “still evaluating Justin Fields’ ribs injury” and he “won’t rule out broken ribs.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy said that the team is still evaluating Justin Fields' ribs injury. He won't rule out broken ribs. My note: get ready for Andy Dalton on Thursday everyone. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 22, 2021

The information comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Adam Jahns.

Fields and the Bears‘ offense struggled to put anything together on Sunday. The team was held scoreless through three quarters before Andy Dalton stepped in after Fields’ exit.

The rookie was forced from the action in the third but it’s unclear when he sustained the injury. Fields took a sack on his final drive but remained in the game for four more snaps.

For what its worth, Dalton played fairly well considering the circumstances. The veteran backup found the endzone twice, even though it wasn’t enough to get Chicago a win.

"I'm a big fan of Justin." @tbowser23 begins his presser with a message for Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/MVsY9jeCNj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 21, 2021

Given the short week, there’s a good chance the No. 11 overall pick could miss the Bears’ next game on Thanksgiving.

Justin Fields finished 4-11 for just 79 yards and a fumble in the 16-13 loss to Baltimore.

The Bears are 3-7 on the year with a road game against the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Dalton said he’s ready if Fields can’t play. Telling ESPN.com, “I prepare the same way I’ve prepared this whole year. So if I’m starting I’ll be ready to go.”