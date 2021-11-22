The Spun

Matt Nagy Shares Monday Update On Justin Fields

Bears head coach Matt Nagy stands alongside Justin Fields.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reviews plays with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday, Matt Nagy said that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields status is still up in the air.

According to Nagy the team is “still evaluating Justin Fields’ ribs injury” and he “won’t rule out broken ribs.”

The information comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Adam Jahns.

Fields and the Bears‘ offense struggled to put anything together on Sunday. The team was held scoreless through three quarters before Andy Dalton stepped in after Fields’ exit.

The rookie was forced from the action in the third but it’s unclear when he sustained the injury. Fields took a sack on his final drive but remained in the game for four more snaps.

For what its worth, Dalton played fairly well considering the circumstances. The veteran backup found the endzone twice, even though it wasn’t enough to get Chicago a win.

Given the short week, there’s a good chance the No. 11 overall pick could miss the Bears’ next game on Thanksgiving.

Justin Fields finished 4-11 for just 79 yards and a fumble in the 16-13 loss to Baltimore.

The Bears are 3-7 on the year with a road game against the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Dalton said he’s ready if Fields can’t play. Telling ESPN.com, “I prepare the same way I’ve prepared this whole year. So if I’m starting I’ll be ready to go.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.