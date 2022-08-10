Matt Nagy Was Asked About His Feelings On Chicago Return

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt Nagy, now an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, will return to Chicago to face off against his former Bears team in Saturday's preseason opener at Soldier Field.

Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago as the Bears' head coach. While he did enjoy some early success with the franchise, he was ultimately fired after notching a disappointing 6-11 record this past season.

Nagy shared his thoughts on returning to Soldier Field ahead of Saturday's matchup.

“No. 1, what I have to do: It’s my professional job to make sure I step back and make sure it’s about we and not me,” Nagy said, per the Chicago Sun-Times “I mean that when I say that. But that’s hard sometimes. And so when you get there, I’m so used to being on the home side, right? On the home sideline in the home locker room coming out, it’s different.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel when I get out there. But I’m here for this team and these guys. I built great relationships with everyone there — but it’s the preseason, too, so we’re going to go out there and have some fun.”

At the time of his firing (and well before that), Nagy was widely disliked by the Bears fanbase. The former head coach said he's since had a chance to reflect on the disappointing end to his career in Chicago.

“I built a ton of great relationships with a lot of great people, starting with Mrs. McCaskey, with George McCaskey, Ted Phillips, Ryan Pace, and so many great players and coaches,” Nagy added. ‘Those will last forever. Those aren’t going to leave. Four years is gone, but it didn’t end how we wanted it to. And there was disappointment, there was discouragement — but in all that said, I know I’m not defeated. I know those other players, coaches, and people aren’t defeated. And so, we just got to be better from it.”