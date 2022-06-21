Matt Painter Reacts To Caleb Swanigan's Heartbreaking Death

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers during first half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan died Monday night at the age of 25.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter mourned Swanigan's passing on Tuesday.

"Terribly saddened by this," Painter wrote on Twitter. "Biggie had a positive influence in everyone’s life. Was such a thoughtful person and gentle soul who had to overcome so much in his life. He will be greatly missed."

As a child, Swanigan experienced homelessness and said he attended nine different elementary schools. He overcome those obstacles to flourish at Purdue.

Swanigan played with Painter's Boilermakers for two seasons. He was a consensus First Team All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year during a sensational 2016-17 sophomore campaign in which the forward posted 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

After getting drafted with the No. 26 in 2017, Swanigan spent three seasons in the NBA as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. He last payed in March 2020.

According to WANE 15, The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Swanigan died of natural causes.