Matt Patricia Addresses Speculation About His Job Security

Detroit coach Matt Patricia’s job got called further into question after his team’s poor performance on Sunday.

The Lions have been dancing around the .500 mark all season. With another chance to even their record at 5-5 this weekend, Detroit fell short yet again. Patricia and his team were blanked 20-0 in an embarrassing loss to the Panthers.

Coming into Sunday, Carolina was on a five-game losing skid. They were also without their QB Teddy Bridgewater — forcing them to start former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker.

What should’ve been an easy victory turned disaster for a coach who was on already thin ice. The Lions offense collected a minuscule 218 total yards and never once touched the red zone.

Two observations from Lions-Panthers:

P.J. Walker belongs in the NFL.

Matt Patricia belongs in the XFL. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 22, 2020

Patricia addressed speculation about his job security after the blowout loss.

“I think again for us, we kind of just focus one week at a time and all that stuff,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve had a philosophy for a long time, I go to work every day to try to earn my job. I mean, that’s just what I do. That doesn’t matter if it’s coaching, doing engineering, I don’t care if I’m in school. So, look, I’m just going to go to work and work hard. We all know that. We know we’re in the NFL, and that’s what it is. We got to go do better.”

In his third year as head coach, the former Patriots assistant is now 13-28-1 with Detroit. Unless he can completely turn the 4-6 Lions around in the coming weeks, it’s looking like Patricia will get the boot by the end of the season.