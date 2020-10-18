NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired With A Loss Today

An NFL head coach could reportedly be fired if his team loses their game on Sunday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the game is a very big one for head coach Matt Patricia.

Patricia, 46, is in his third season as the Lions’ head coach. According to the latest report from CBS, he might not get to finish the season.

La Canfora reports that Patricia could be fired if the Lions lose to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. From his report:

There is mounting frustration within the Lions’ front office about the team’s slow start and propensity to continue to blow big leads, with many in the organization believing a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday will result in a coaching change.

Patricia is 10-25-1 as the Lions’ head coach. Detroit entered the 2020 season with playoff expectations, but the NFC North franchise is off to a 1-3 start this season.

"Do or die" feeling around the Lions staff after poor start to season https://t.co/tQd3dfCSBi — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 18, 2020

The Lions and the Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. It’ll air on local FOX channels.