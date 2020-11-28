The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lions Owner Pinpoints Why Matt Patricia Was Fired Today

A closeup of Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions on the field prior to the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions fired both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday – just three days after being embarrassed by the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day. Apparently, that result weighed heavily into management’s decision to make the move now.

Sheila Ford Hamp, who became principal owner and chairwoman of the franchise this past June, apparently was not impressed with the team’s recent effort. She told reporters on Saturday that the past two Lions games were a major factor in her decision.

Via Pro Football Talk:

Asked if she viewed the Lions’ back-to-back blowout losses to the Panthers and Texans as a last straw, Hamp answered, “Honestly, yes.”

“Ten days ago we looked like we had a good chance to be playoff bound, and both of those games were extremely disappointing. It just seemed like the path going forward wasn’t what we wanted it to be,” Hamp said.

Detroit is now 4-7 after those two losses, and the playoffs look extremely unlikely.

Patricia, in his three years in Detroit, finished with a 13-29-1 record. He did not take the franchise to the playoffs in any of the three seasons.

Hamp was also asked about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future with the franchise. She essentially said it’ll be up to the next head coach.

Detroit will finish the season with Chicago, Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. It could be a rough end to the year.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]