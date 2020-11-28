Lions Owner Pinpoints Why Matt Patricia Was Fired Today

The Detroit Lions fired both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday – just three days after being embarrassed by the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day. Apparently, that result weighed heavily into management’s decision to make the move now.

Sheila Ford Hamp, who became principal owner and chairwoman of the franchise this past June, apparently was not impressed with the team’s recent effort. She told reporters on Saturday that the past two Lions games were a major factor in her decision.

Via Pro Football Talk:

Asked if she viewed the Lions’ back-to-back blowout losses to the Panthers and Texans as a last straw, Hamp answered, “Honestly, yes.” “Ten days ago we looked like we had a good chance to be playoff bound, and both of those games were extremely disappointing. It just seemed like the path going forward wasn’t what we wanted it to be,” Hamp said.

Detroit is now 4-7 after those two losses, and the playoffs look extremely unlikely.

Patricia, in his three years in Detroit, finished with a 13-29-1 record. He did not take the franchise to the playoffs in any of the three seasons.

Hamp was also asked about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future with the franchise. She essentially said it’ll be up to the next head coach.

Sheila Ford Hamp on Stafford: Since I’m not the coach I’m not the right person to ask that question to. Said he’s extremely talented and tough as nails but it’s been tough for him. Said it’ll be up to the next coach. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 28, 2020

Detroit will finish the season with Chicago, Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. It could be a rough end to the year.