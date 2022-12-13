Matt Patricia Has 3-Word Response To Mac Jones' Outburst

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught by ESPN's cameras barking at Matt Patricia and the other offensive coaches on Monday night. But Patricia doesn't seem to mind.

Speaking to media members the next day, New England's coordinator was asked about the second-year QB's in-game explosions. To which Patricia simply said, "I love it."

Patricia and Jones have appeared to butt heads quite a bit this season as New England's offense has largely struggled for most of the year.

Even in the Pats' 27-13 win over the Cardinals on "MNF," it was obvious that the offense was operating like a defensive-minded coach was calling the plays; bubble screens, short passes, extensions of the run game.

Jones' game has taken a step back from his rookie year and much of that seems to be him trying to overcome not having a true OC and play-caller.