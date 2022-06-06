Matt Patricia Likely To Call Plays: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

To this point, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has refused to publicly name an offensive play-caller for the upcoming season. However, according to the latest reports, it's looking more and more like it could be Matt Patricia.

Per Dov Kleiman, via The Athletic's Jeff Howe, "The Patriots offensive play-caller this season is 'trending in Matt Patricia’s direction.'"

Noting, "Patricia was recently fired after a failed stint as the Lions head coach, finishing with a record of 13-29. Belichick hasn't named an official OC yet for 2022."

The NFL world reacted to Patricia potentially handling play-calling duties on social media.

"Buy lots of stock in Patriots power backs this season," tweeted Nate Atkins.

"It’s really starting to look like Tom Brady was the main reason the Pats won 6 Super Bowls," replied another user. "This is atrocious."

"Coaches be toiling for years trying to move up and never get a chance. Like running backs coach Ivan Fears.. Patricia a former DC, a defensive lifer," said Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. "Smh."

"A rocket scientist as our OC?" asked a Pats fan. "Y’all done for."

"As a Dolphins fan, I support this. Matt Patricia has done more than enough to deserve play calling duties for the Patriots. Amazing coach, amazing play caller, even more amazing as a person. Let's do everything to make this happen."

The decision has reportedly always been between Patricia and former Giants head coach Joe Judge.