Matt Rhule Announces Decision On Quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton had arguably the worst start of his NFL career on Sunday, but he’ll get at least one more in Carolina.

The Panthers were crushed by the Dolphins, 33-10, on Sunday afternoon.

Newton had a rough outing, throwing for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions on 5 of 21 passing.

While Newton had a brutal game, he will reportedly get another chance for a start. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Sunday that he plans on starting Newton following his team’s bye week.

Matt Rhule says he’s not making change at quarterback. Didn’t think it was fair to keep Cam Newton in with protection so poor, and him not knowing 2-minute as well as PJ Walker. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 28, 2021

The Panthers played backup quarterback P.J. Walker for a bit on Sunday. Walker, a former XFL quarterback, completed 5 of 10 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Carolina, 5-7 on the season, is set to play against Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 12.