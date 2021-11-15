Matt Rhule Announces Plan For Cam Newton This Week

Cam Newton may be well on his way to starting in the NFL again, next week.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Cam will get the majority first-team reps this week, but left the door open for another P.J. Walker start.

Steve Reed of the Associated Press shared the coach’s explanation.

Matt Rhule said he will give Cam Newton most of the reps in practice this week. "If he's ready to start, great. If he's not quite ready to do everything then P.J. is available." — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) November 15, 2021

“If he’s ready to start, great,” Rhule responded to the press on Monday. “If he’s not quite ready to do everything then P.J. is available.”

Newton is looking to ride the momentum from his NFL return on Sunday.

In his first two plays from scrimmage, Superman found the endzone twice. After his first touchdown, the former MVP announced his return.

The 32-year-old QB was also seen leading the huddle on the sideline, a clip that quickly went viral.

Cam Newton is already a leader for the Panthers. Immediately. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/xe0QB7IFxn — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) November 14, 2021

It would be great to see the three-time Pro Bowler lead his former team back to playoff contention.

Carolina has a lot of the pieces in place to compete in the NFC South. If Newton can stay healthy and avoid the turnover bug, it’s likely he can recapture some of that 2015 magic for a stretch.

The Panthers take on the WFT this coming Sunday at 1 PM. After that, Carolina travels to Miami before a bye week and four division matchups in the last five games.

We’ll see if Clark Kent can find his phone booth before Sunday’s game.