The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Matt Rhule Announces Plan For Panthers Starting Quarterback

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule appears to be sticking with his Week 17 starter. On Sunday, Sam Darnold started in the team’s loss against the Saints. And according to Rhule, that will be the case again for the season finale.

During a Monday press conference, the Panthers coach told media members he intends to give Darnold the start for the team’s final game. But noted that Newton, who had one rushing attempt in Sunday’s game, will also be available.

Darnold struggled on Sunday, completing 17-26 passes for just 132 yards and an interception. But there usually isn’t much a QB can do when he’s sacked seven times. One of which, resulted in a lost fumble.

As good as the 24-year-old played to start the season, Darnold quickly reverted to his turnover-prone label before being sidelined with an injury. Since his return, he’s mostly played mediocre. And has even heard some boo birds on his way out to the field.

The Panthers owe the former Jet a guaranteed $18 million next season. Which can’t make his recent performances any easier to swallow.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.