Matt Rhule Announces Plan For Panthers Starting Quarterback

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule appears to be sticking with his Week 17 starter. On Sunday, Sam Darnold started in the team’s loss against the Saints. And according to Rhule, that will be the case again for the season finale.

During a Monday press conference, the Panthers coach told media members he intends to give Darnold the start for the team’s final game. But noted that Newton, who had one rushing attempt in Sunday’s game, will also be available.

At his very best, Sam Darnold is just simply competent. And therein lies the problem with this project for Matt Rhule and the Panthers. https://t.co/FEPSlhW3BT — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) January 3, 2022

Darnold struggled on Sunday, completing 17-26 passes for just 132 yards and an interception. But there usually isn’t much a QB can do when he’s sacked seven times. One of which, resulted in a lost fumble.

As good as the 24-year-old played to start the season, Darnold quickly reverted to his turnover-prone label before being sidelined with an injury. Since his return, he’s mostly played mediocre. And has even heard some boo birds on his way out to the field.

The Panthers owe the former Jet a guaranteed $18 million next season. Which can’t make his recent performances any easier to swallow.