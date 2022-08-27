Matt Rhule Asked If Panthers Would Sign Cam Newton After Sam Darnold Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers quarterback situation got even more interesting with some injury news on Friday.

Incumbent starter Sam Darnold is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during yesterday's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills — piling on to a season-ending foot injury suffered by third-string rookie Matt Corral earlier this month.

Depending on the severity of Darnold's injury, Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker could be the only QB options on the Panthers' roster for an extended period of time.

Could the Panthers pull a move out of the 2021 playbook and re-sign former league MVP Cam Newton?

Head coach Matt Rhule answered this question on Friday.

"[General manager Scott Fitterer] and I will talk about that," he told reporters after yesterday's game. "Obviously, Cam would have to weigh in on that. There’d be a lot of things that we’d have to look at. You guys know my feelings on Cam. My time with him was fantastic. But probably too early right now to say much about that."

Newton's return to Charlotte in 2021 was marked with a massive wave of excitement from the Panthers fanbase. But after the initial excitement wore off, it was abundantly clear that the 33-year-old QB wouldn't be the superstar player he once was.

If the Panthers do re-sign Newton, the team will have two Heisman Trophy winners and three top-three picks on its quarterback depth chart.