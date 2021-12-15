The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cam Newton

Cam Newton with Matt Rhule on the sidelines.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers walks to mid-field with head coach Matt Rhule after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cam Newton’s return to Carolina was met by a flurry of excitement. Now, that excitement has devolved into some significant uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Since notching his first start in Week 11, Newton has led the Panthers to three straight losses. In last week’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, he was benched on multiple occasions for backup signal caller P.J. Washington.

During a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule addressed Newton’s struggles.

“I think looking ahead, Cam continues to work, to learn — but our quarterback can’t have two turnovers in two straight games,” Rhule said. “We’re not going to win that way. We have to protect the football a little bit better.”

Since logging five total touchdowns in his first two games back in Carolina, Newton has struggled mightily. In a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the former league MVP completed just 5/21 passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions. This past Sunday against the Falcons, he added another interception plus his two fumbles.

Moving forward, Rhule plans to use a two-quarterback system featuring both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker. Former QB1 Sam Darnold was also designated to return from the IR earlier today.

The Panthers will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.