Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s return to Carolina was met by a flurry of excitement. Now, that excitement has devolved into some significant uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Since notching his first start in Week 11, Newton has led the Panthers to three straight losses. In last week’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, he was benched on multiple occasions for backup signal caller P.J. Washington.

During a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule addressed Newton’s struggles.

“I think looking ahead, Cam continues to work, to learn — but our quarterback can’t have two turnovers in two straight games,” Rhule said. “We’re not going to win that way. We have to protect the football a little bit better.”

Matt Rhule micro-critiquing Cam Newton in a way Bill Belichick or Ron Rivera never did. “Just not where we’re at right now.”, re: playing one QB. Talked about the pick-6, reminding the room that he put the ball on the ground twice (both times with assistance from his center). pic.twitter.com/LIDAxzIs2Y — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) December 15, 2021

Since logging five total touchdowns in his first two games back in Carolina, Newton has struggled mightily. In a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the former league MVP completed just 5/21 passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions. This past Sunday against the Falcons, he added another interception plus his two fumbles.

Moving forward, Rhule plans to use a two-quarterback system featuring both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker. Former QB1 Sam Darnold was also designated to return from the IR earlier today.

The Panthers will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.