Matt Rhule Is Reportedly Targeting Prominent High School Coach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting a prominent high school coach as a potential new member of his Nebraska staff.

The newly-hired Cornhuskers leader is reportedly going after Arlington Martin High School head coach Bob Wager. It's unclear what Wager's position would be on Rhule's Nebraska staff, per FootballScoop's Zach Barnett.

Wager's team has not missed the Texas high school playoffs once in the last 17 seasons.

If this coaching hire goes down, Wager will be the most recent addition for Rhule's staff. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has already hired offensive coordinator/TEs coach Marcus Satterfield, defensive coordinator Tony White and retained offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Rhule has strong connections to the Texas football community from his time as head coach for the Baylor Bears.