Matt Rhule Makes His Opinion Of Baker Mayfield Very Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is thrilled with the progress that Baker Mayfield has made.

Mayfield has only been a Panther for about a month but Rhule said that he's made a lot of jumps during that time.

“He’s definitely improving as he gets more and more of a feel for what he can do at the line of scrimmage. What he’s done in 10 days is pretty impressive. He’s making really good jumps,” Rhule said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk).

The Panthers are still categorizing their quarterback situation as a "competition" despite Mayfield being the odds-on favorite to win the job.

They wouldn't have traded for him if they thought Sam Darnold was the guy heading into the season.

Both quarterbacks are set to play during the preseason, but Rhule has given no update on how much they'll play.

Carolina's first preseason game is set for this Saturday against Washington at 8 p.m. ET.