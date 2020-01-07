How Much The Panthers Are Reportedly Paying Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule is leaving Baylor for the NFL. The Bears’ head coach has agreed to contract terms with the Carolina Panthers.

The contract is a big one, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL insider reports that Rhule is getting a seven-year contract worth $60 million. The contract could be worth up to $70 million with incentives.

That is a massive contract for the 44-year-old head coach.

Panthers are giving former Baylor HC Matt Rhule a seven-year – seven year – deal worth $60 million that with incentives could be worth up to $70 million, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

Rhule was a hot name in NFL coaching circles this year. The New York Giants were strongly linked to Rhule, and he reportedly gave the franchise a chance to match the Panthers’ offer, but they decided to pass.

New York is hiring Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

One note on the #Giants: Matt Rhule called them before signing his 6-year deal with the #Panthers and gave them the opportunity to match and lure him to get on the plane. They declined and hired Joe Judge instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Rhule was at Baylor from 2017-19. He led the Bears to a Sugar Bowl appearance this past season. Rhule previously served as Temple’s head coach.