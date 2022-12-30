Matt Rhule Reportedly Hires Legendary High School Football Coach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule has reportedly brought in a legendary high school coach as the newest member of his Nebraska staff.

Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager has resigned from his longtime post and will join the Cornhuskers as tight ends coach/special teams assistant.

Reports of this possible move first surfaced last week. Now, it appears Rhule has made things official.

Wager's team has not missed the Texas high school playoffs once in the last 17 seasons. Serving as the program's head coach since 2006, he recorded a 206-100 overall record with the Warriors.

Rhule's staff is starting to fill out ahead of his first season with Nebraska. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has already hired offensive coordinator coach Marcus Satterfield, defensive coordinator Tony White and retained offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

This hire makes sense as Rhule has strong connections to the Texas football community from his time as head coach for the Baylor Bears.