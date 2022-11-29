Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln.

The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman.

Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together with the Temple football program (2015). He also served as a coaching assistant for Rhule's Panthers before taking his most-recent 2022 job with the Huskies.

If these reports are correct, Barthel will join Marcus Satterfield (offensive coordinator), Evan Cooper (cornerbacks coach, recruiting coordinator), Terrance Knighton (defensive line assistant), Corey Campbell (assistant strength coach) and Ed Foley as new additions to the Nebraska staff.

Nebraska signed ruled on an eight-year contract earlier this week, replacing former head coach Scott Frost and interim leader Mickey Joseph.