Matt Rhule Reveals 1 Major Regret From Panthers Tenure

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It wasn't pretty for Matt Rhule in his first NFL stint.

On Tuesday, the former Panthers coach appeared on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" to address where he thought things went wrong in Carolina, admitting his biggest regret during his time with the team.

I wish I would’ve done a better job in Year 1 and Year 2 of having really strong relationships with the players. I can blame COVID, masks and all those things … It didn’t end the way I wanted it to. But I’m proud I never lost the locker room. I’m proud those guys fought and stood up for me ‘til the very end. I hope I get another chance to coach. I’d do some things better football-wise.

Rhule went on to say that did start to connect better in his third year after taking the time to meet with stars like Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson. But by then, his fate was mostly sealed.

The 47-year-old reportedly turned down the Nebraska job after rumors that he was one of the program's leading candidates.

It's possible he takes a year away from coaching to see how things develop in the football world over the next 365 days.