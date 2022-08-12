Matt Rhule Reveals Expectation For Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has revealed his game plan for both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold heading into Saturday's preseason game.

The Panthers are set to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field and it appears that both quarterbacks are going to get the same amount of playing time.

Rhule wants the two signal callers to each get 6-8 plays during the game. He also offered no insight on which one will get the start.

If Rhule sticks to this, it would mean that Mayfield and Darnold would only get to play 1-2 series.

After that, rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely come in for the rest of the contest.

It's an interesting decision from Rhule, especially since there's a quarterback competition going on between Mayfield and Darnold. That said, he could be planning to give them more playing time in the last two preseason games, which will be played over the next few weeks.

Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 1 p.m. ET.