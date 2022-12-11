Matt Rhule Reveals His 'Obligation' With Nebraska Football

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears watches during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Newly-minted Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has a big task ahead of him in getting the Cornhuskers back to respectability - and he knows it.

Speaking to the Big Ten Network during last night's Nebraska-Purdue basketball game, Rhule spoke about what a privilege it is to coach Nebraska. More importantly, he said he feels a "sense of obligation" to restore the team to glory as a national champion that produces Heisman Trophy winners.

"Just this atmosphere, I am excited to be here," Rhule said, via 247Sports. "I have met unbelievable people, and they are really passionate about Nebraska athletics and Nebraska football. You see the five national championship trophies. You see the Heisman trophies. I was just overwhelmed with the sense of history, tradition and almost a sense of obligation to bring that back."

Rhule will have his work cut out for him in that regard. Nebraska haven't even had a winning season in over five years. They haven't had a player in the Heisman Trophy conversation since Ndamukong Suh over a decade ago.

Nebraska gave Matt Rhule an eight-year contract, which suggests that they're going to give him a lot of time to right the ship and get them back to national title contention by the end of the decade.

But expectations were similarly high for Scott Frost before he was ousted and the team clearly has a long way to go before they're competing with the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.

Can Rhule meet his self-described "obligation" and restore Nebraska to glory?