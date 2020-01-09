Matt Rhule Reveals What His Wife Told Him About The Panthers

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers this morning. The former Baylor head coach has agreed to a lucrative deal with the NFC South franchise.

The longtime college football coach had major success at Baylor, and likely could have stayed with the Bears for years to come. However, it doesn’t appear that he had to do too much convincing with his family to get them on board with the move.

Rhule revealed that his wife was seriously impressed with the Panthers’ ownership.

“What are you doing? You need to go work for them,” his wife told him as he considered the move.

Matt Rhule says his wife, Julie, asked, “What are you doing? You need to go work for them.” Then his son came down, asked if they were going to Carolina; his dad said he wasn’t sure and his son then stormed off. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) January 8, 2020

Panthers’ ownership reportedly flew to Texas to meet with Rhule and his family once they returned from a post-Sugar Bowl vacation.

Carolina later inked Rhule to a seven year, $60-plus million contract. This will be Rhule’s first NFL head coaching experience. He has not coached at the professional level since 2012, when he was an assistant for the New York Giants.

The Giants reportedly had interest in hiring Rhule, but the Panthers beat them to the punch.