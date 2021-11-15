Matt Rhule Shares What Cam Newton Said After Celebration Penalty

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kept it on brand with coach Matt Rhule after his celebration penalty.

Carolina Panthers reporter Joe Person asked Rhule what the conversation was like when Newton returned to the sideline. According to Person, the second-year head coach understood the QB’s passion, but asked the former MVP not to do that again.

Cam’s response, was very Cam.

I am cackling. @josephperson asks Matt Rhule what his conversation with Cam was like after the "I'm back" helmet penalty. Rhule said please don't do that because he doesn't like to kick from his 20 (but understood the passion.) According to Rhule, Cam simply said: "Say less." — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 15, 2021

Rhule said Newton simply responded, “Say less.”

The first snap of Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers was a memorable one.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback barreled in for a two-yard touchdown at the goal line, removed his helmet, and yelled to the crowd, “I’m back!”

Earlier on Monday, coach Rhule announced that Newton will get most of this week’s practice reps ahead of the team’s game against Washington on Sunday.

The 46-year-old coach didn’t rule out P.J. Walker‘s availability to start if Newton isn’t ready to handle the full playbook.

Carolina seemingly has everything in place to make a late-season playoff push.

When quarterback Sam Darnold wasn’t turning the ball over early in the year, it looked like the Panthers could compete with anybody.

If Cam can keep the ball out of the other team’s hands, Carolina is more than capable of finding itself in the postseason.