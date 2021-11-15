The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Matt Rhule Was Asked If Cam Newton Will Start Next Sunday

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Who’s going to start under center for the Carolina Panthers against the Washington Football Team next weekend?

Carolina defeated Arizona, 34-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers started backup PJ Walker at quarterback, with Sam Darnold out due to injury. However, the team also now has Cam Newton on the roster.

Newton didn’t start on Sunday, but he played, scoring two touchdowns out of goal line packages.

Will Newton or Walker get the start at quarterback next week?

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn’t saying, though he had a pretty telling response to Sunday evening’s question.

You have to think that Newton will get the start next week. The Panthers signed the veteran quarterback to play, after all.

Waker will likely remain an option moving forward, but all signs point to the Panthers playing Newton at quarterback next weekend.

Carolina and Washington are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.