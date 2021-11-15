Matt Rhule Was Asked If Cam Newton Will Start Next Sunday

Who’s going to start under center for the Carolina Panthers against the Washington Football Team next weekend?

Carolina defeated Arizona, 34-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers started backup PJ Walker at quarterback, with Sam Darnold out due to injury. However, the team also now has Cam Newton on the roster.

Newton didn’t start on Sunday, but he played, scoring two touchdowns out of goal line packages.

Will Newton or Walker get the start at quarterback next week?

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn’t saying, though he had a pretty telling response to Sunday evening’s question.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule declined to name Cam Newton the team’s starter for next week’s game, but he did say they brought Cam to Carolina to play. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 15, 2021

You have to think that Newton will get the start next week. The Panthers signed the veteran quarterback to play, after all.

Waker will likely remain an option moving forward, but all signs point to the Panthers playing Newton at quarterback next weekend.

Carolina and Washington are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.