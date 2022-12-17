Matt Ryan Now Owns 2 Unfortunate NFL Records

For all the good Matt Ryan has done in his career since being selected third overall back in 2008, there are now two records that he'll likely never shake.

With Saturday's 33-point collapse to the Vikings, Ryan has now been on the losing end of both the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and the largest comeback in NFL history.

Fans reacted to Ryan's unfortunate records on Twitter.

"I can get over anything long as I can spin it into a life lesson. I couldn’t spin this to a life lesson," said Victor Pope Jr.

"When did Matt Ryan start playing defense…?" another user asked. "I'm pretty sure any QB that gets his team a 33-0 lead, shouldn’t be [given] this much s--- when it’s the defense that completely quit playing lol."

"I’d retire and leave the country. This embarrassing as hell."

"Shanahan has been absolved of his crimes," a Niners fan tweeted. "It was always Matt Ryan’s fault."

Tough history to be associated with.