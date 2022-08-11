Matt Ryan Playing First Quarter: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Ryan is one of the most experienced active quarterbacks in the NFL.

But as he heads into his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, he'll take some valuable preseason reps with his new team.

On Thursday, head coach Frank Reich revealed that Ryan will play the entire first quarter of Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"He need to play the entire game," one fan wrote.

"I’m very excited to see Matt Ryan play. If he plays well, the Colts have very few major weaknesses," another said.

"With a backup like Nick Foles, you can afford to take these risks," another added.

Ryan arrived in Indianapolis after the Colts made a blockbuster trade with his former Atlanta Falcons team. The Colts organization moved on from former QB Carson Wentz after just one season, opening the door for a new starting signal caller.

Ryan is a lock for the Colts' starting job in 2022. The four-time Pro Bowler is followed on the Indianapolis QB depth chart by veteran backup Nick Foles and reserve options Sam Ehlinger and Jack Coan.

Saturday's preseason opener at Highmark Stadium will kickoff at 4 p.m. ET.