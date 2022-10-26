Matt Ryan Reacts To Being Benched By Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made a big roster decision earlier this week.

Head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media and confirmed that they were benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. It was a move that nobody saw coming, especially after the Colts had just won two in a row.

After Reich made the move, Ryan spoke to the media about it and was a total pro.

“I love Sam. He’s been awesome since the day I got here. My job shifts now — now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us," Ryan said.

Ehlinger is set to make his first start against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at home. It comes after they lost by nine to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, 19-10.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.