Matt Ryan Shares Honest Admission On Falcons’ Offseason

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Atlanta Falcons.

The team has moved on from some longtime leaders, hiring Arthur Smith to replace Dan Quinn as head coach. The NFC South franchise also changed general managers, firing Thomas Dimitroff and replacing him with Terry Fontenot.

There’s been some speculation about the Falcons’ longtime star players, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. While it looks like Ryan will definitely be back for the 2021 season, Jones’ future is somewhat unclear. There’s been a lot of trade rumors swirling for Jones over the past couple of days.

Ryan shared an honest admission while speaking with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, saying all of the changes in the organization give him energy.

“There’s a natural level of excitement that comes from it being different,” Ryan said. “And I love Dan and I love Thomas, have so much respect for those guys, and I learned a ton from them. And I think that’s going to serve me better moving forward with a new staff. But there is excitement. It’s a little different. There’s a different energy, a level of wanting to prove yourself, show what you can do, all of that stuff is there. I think it makes it exciting, keeps it fresh for a guy in Year 14 and certainly provides plenty of motivation and gives you the energy to get out of bed and get moving.”

If the Falcons keep everyone in place on offense, they should be a lot of fun to watch in 2021 and beyond.

Atlanta could have Ryan at quarterback with Jones and Calvin Ridley at wide receiver, with top-five pick Kyle Pitts at tight end.

The Falcons open the year against the Eagles in Week 1.