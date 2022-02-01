Matt Ryan’s Message For Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Matt Ryan’s message for Tom Brady on Tuesday is going viral on social media.

Ryan is the latest NFL star to congratulate Brady on a tremendous football career. But Ryan can’t help but wish Brady had one less Super Bowl.

“Congrats @tombrady on an amazing 22-year career. 7 Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass,” Ryan said on Twitter.

“Appreciate you setting the standard for Qb play in this league. I’ve always admired your discipline, dedication, and relentless competitiveness. Wishing you the best in this next chapter.”

Tom Brady, of course, trailed Matt Ryan and the Falcons 28-3 in the Super Bowl several years ago. That lit a fire and Brady led the Patriots on an improbably comeback to win the Super Bowl. It was one of the craziest moments in NFL history.

Ryan is still chasing that Super Bowl ring. It’s hard to imagine he’ll ever get back to the biggest game on turf. But maybe with Brady out of the picture, especially in the NFC South, Ryan and the Falcons can go on a run next season.

Brady, meanwhile, has played the last down of his NFL career.