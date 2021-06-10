Matt Schembechler, the son of legendary Michigan Wolverines football coach Bo Schembechler, has come forward with allegations.

The son of the legendary Michigan head coach says he told his father that he was abused by then-Wolverines team doctor Robert Anderson in the 1960s. Matt Schembechler says he went to Anderson for a routine physical and was molested.

According to Matt Schembechler, his father, Bo, ignored the allegations and made sure Anderson kept his role with the team.

Anderson worked at the University of Michigan from 1966 through 2003. Hundreds of former patients, many of whom were Wolverines athletes, say they were sexually abused by him. Anderson died in 2008, two years after Bo Schembechler passed away.

Matt Schembechler says his father got violent with him when he came forward with allegations in the 1960s.

“That was the first time he closed-fist punched me,” Matt told ESPN. “It knocked me all the way across the kitchen.”

“Bo went to bat for Anderson and got him back working again. He wasn’t going to have anybody change his team.” Matt Schembechler details the violent reaction he says he got when he told his father that he had been abused by team doctor Robert Anderson:https://t.co/MEAhiNCXLS — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) June 10, 2021

Matt Schembechler plans on further addressing his allegations at a press conference on Thursday.

The son of the former Michigan Wolverines head coach will be joined by two former players who also say they tried to warn Bo Schembechler of the abuse.

Bo Schembechler was Michigan’s head coach from 1969-89.